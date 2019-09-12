How to Get Away With Murder Teases Major Death in Final Season Trailer

How to Get Away With Murder already told us who was under the sheet — but now we’re left to wonder, “Who’s in the coffin?”

In a new trailer for the ABC drama’s sixth and final season, Annalise urges her students to bury “all of the lies and the fear, the guilt and the shame” that has followed them throughout law school. But the Middleton misdeeds won’t be the only things getting buried: Before the promo is over, at least one major death (and one gleaming casket) is teased. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

Co-star Amirah Vann, who plays Tegan Price on the show, recently confirmed to TVLine that not everyone will survive Murder‘s final run of episodes. “People you love are gonna die. Yes, D-I-E. Die,” she hinted. “Not extras, not day players, but people you’ve been taking [this] journey with.”

But the question of who lives or dies won’t be the only mystery in Season 6. As showrunner Pete Nowalk revealed in our Fall TV Preview, the FBI investigation will be an ongoing plot point that needs resolving. “[The FBI] knows a lot, clearly. The question is, do they have the evidence to finally charge them? And who are they going to charge?” he said. “They’re not going to give up, and they will feature prominently throughout the episodes.”

How to Get Away With Murder‘s final season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on ABC. Watch the full trailer below, then drop a comment with your theories!