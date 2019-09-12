Game of Thrones Prequel Centered on House Targaryen Nears HBO Pilot Order

Daenerys Targaryen’s house will rise again (in the past, anyway): HBO is nearing a pilot order for a Game of Thrones prequel that would trace the glory days of House Targaryen, according to our sister site Deadline.

The spinoff is co-created by GoT book author George R.R. Martin and Colony creator Ryan J. Condal, and is set 300 years before the original Thrones series, chronicling “the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.” (HBO declined to comment when approached by TVLine for confirmation.) Deadline adds that Martin’s companion book Fire & Blood serves as a template for the new series.

The project is actually a reworking of the rejected spinoff concept from Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman, which officially got the axe back in April. (Cogman is now serving as a consultant on Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings adaptation.)

For those keeping score at home, HBO already has one Game of Thrones spinoff in the works, with Naomi Watts starring in the untitled project as a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret. The original Game of Thrones capped off an eight-season run on HBO back in May.

Ready to delve into the history of House Targaryen? Sound off on the news in the comments, GOT-heads.