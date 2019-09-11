Uzo Aduba to Join Fargo Season 4

RELATED STORIES Mayans MC Season 2 Premiere Recap: Family Feud -- Plus, Grade the Episode

Just when Uzo Aduba thought she was out of the fictional penal system, they pull her back in: The Orange Is the New Black star will play a prison escapee in Season 4 of FX’s Fargo, our sister site Deadline reports.

The anthology series’ upcoming season takes place in Kansas City, Mo., in 1950 (per the official logline) “at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago, and African Americans who left the South in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities.”

In that tumultuous town, an Italian crime organization and an African American one have forged a tentative peace by trading the eldest sons of each family. Saturday Night Live alum Chris Rock will play Loy Cannon, the head of one family.

Aduba’s character, Zelmare Roulette, is described as “ruthless” and aligned with the Cannon family.

Aduba joins a cast that also includes: Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Jason Schwartzman (Mozart in the Jungle), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), Glynn Turman (House of Lies), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Andrew Bird (Baskets), Jeremie Harris (Legion), Gaetano Bruno (Rai 2’s La Porta Rossa), Anji White (The Chi), Francesco Acquaroli (Suburra: Blood on Rome), Emyri Crutchfield (Tell Me Your Secrets, Amber Midthunder (Legion), Corey Hendrix (The Chi) and newcomer Matthew Elam.