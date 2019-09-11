MSNBC's Katy Tur Details Birth Complications, Calls for Maternity Leave Reform — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Retracts Report on Trump Loans, Apologizes

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur marked the end of her maternity leave Wednesday with a candid discussion about the harrowing period that followed her son’s birth.

Tur announced her pregnancy on the air in December, showing footage of her sonogram and confirming what viewers had speculated about on social media for a while: “I have a baby in my belly, officially.”

Theodore “Teddy” Dokoupil was born to Tur and husband Tony Dokoupil, a CBS News correspondent, in April.

“I want to tell you a little bit about what it was like for me,” Tur told viewers during Thursday’s MSNBC Live With Katy Tur, detailing her unplanned caesarian section and how her incision later became infected.

“At one point in the hospital, I began to live a kind of waking dream. I thought my mother-in-law was hiding under the bed. I thought a tall man was standing over me, speaking German,” she said — and when she mentioned those things in passing to a nurse, “they sent in a psychiatric team to evaluate me… Spoiler alert: I was, and still am, sane.”

Tur went on to say that she told her story to highlight the fact that although her employer had given her months of paid maternity leave, many working moms and dads in the United States are forced to go back to work within weeks of a baby’s birth — a situation Tur deemed “insane.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Tur talk about her maternity leave (and to see cute photos of little Teddy).