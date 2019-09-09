Dirty John Season 2: Amanda Peet and Christian Slater Set to Star, Succeeding Connie Britton and Eric Bana

RELATED STORIES TV's Big Cast Changes (2019-2020)

TV's Big Cast Changes (2019-2020) Eva Longoria Details Being 'Bullied' By Desperate Housewives Co-Worker on Set: 'It Was Pure Torture'

Dirty John has found a new tainted love to embrace — and a new set of stars to bring it to life.

TVLine has learned that TV vets Amanda Peet (Brockmire) and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) have been tapped to headline Season 2 of the USA Network-bound anthology thriller, succeeding Season 1 leads Connie Britton and Eric Bana. Additionally, we can confirm that the new season will be based on the sordid real-life tale involving suburban housewife Betty Broderick, who in 1989 was convicted of killing her ex-husband and his second wife.

Bearing the new title Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Season 2 will unpack Broderick’s “epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of ‘America’s messiest divorces’ even before it ended in double homicide,” per the official logline.

Peet will portray Broderick, described as the “perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother.” Slater, meanwhile, will play her immensely charming — and ill-fated — husband Daniel. The gig keeps Slater in the USA Network fold following his four-season run on Mr. Robot, which kicks off its final season on Oct. 6.

Back in May, shortly after Dirty John was renewed for a second season, it was announced that the series would shift from Bravo (its Season 1 home) to sister NBC Universal cabler USA Network. Dirty John was a breakout hit for Bravo, finishing its rookie run as one of last year’s top 10 cable scripted shows in the 18-49 demo.