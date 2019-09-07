The Crown: Gillian Anderson Confirmed to Play Margaret Thatcher in Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Crown Season 4 Casts Princess Di: 'I Will Strive to Do Her Justice'

The Iron Lady is coming to The Crown.

Netflix on Saturday confirmed earlier reports that Gillian Anderson has been cast as Margaret Thatcher, who served as Britain’s first female Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990. She will first appear in Season 4, which is currently in production.

“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” Anderson said in a statement. “Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Anderson’s casting extends her relationship with Netflix. In addition to her upcoming role on The Crown, she stars as single mother/sex therapist Jean Milburn in the critically acclaimed Sex Education, which has been renewed for Season 2.

As previously reported, Season 3 of The Crown is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17 — nearly two years after the release of Season 2. The third season will jump forward in time significantly, spanning 1964 to 1977, which prompted a recast of the show’s major roles. Oscar winner Olivia Colman will succeed Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, while Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies will take the Prince Philip baton from Matt Smith. Additionally, Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter were cast as Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, respectively, while Emerald Fennell (Call the Midwife) has joined the cast as Camilla Parker Bowles.

