The End of the F***ing World Season 2: Netflix Premiere Date, Storyline Info and First Photos Revealed

The End of the F***ing World will resume this fall.

The UK’s Channel 4 announced on Friday that the acclaimed coming-of-age drama (and also a TVLine #PeakTV Treasure), an All 4 original series, will land across the pond in November. Netflix in turn announced that the sophomore run would stream Stateside in November, though no specific date was set.

Channel 4 also released two photos: one of series lead Jessica Barden’s Alyssa in a waitress uniform (standing in the middle of the woods), plus one featuring new cast addition Naomi Ackie (Star Wars IX, Lady Macbeth) as Bonnie, an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

Per C4, Season 2 will pick up two years after the events of the Season 1 finale, with Alyssa still dealing with the fallout of… what happened there on the beach with partner in crime James (played in Season 1, at least, by Alex Lawther). Viewers will have to “watch on to find out” what if anything James is up to these days.

Charlie Covell returned to write Season 2 of The End of the F***ing World, which is inspired by characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman.

