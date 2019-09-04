The Conners Sneak Peek: Becky Gives Birth (But There's a Worrisome Twist)

RELATED STORIES Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu Reflects on 'Twitter Fiasco,' Confesses: 'I Am Grateful. But Am I Elegant? No'

The Conners is hitting the ground running in Season 2 with regard to Becky’s pregnancy, sending the mom-to-be into labor in its first episode back.

ABC has dropped the first promo for the Roseanne spinoff’s upcoming sophomore season (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c), and it features footage of Lecy Goranson’s alter ego in the throes of a rather difficult birth, as Darlene and Jackie look on helplessly. The recently leaked title of the episode — “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity” — hinted at complications for the new arrival. And showrunner Bruce Helford is now confirming it.

“The baby is going to be born prematurely,” the EP tells TVLine. “Becky is already worried about her capabilities as a mom, and the [premature birth] triggers all kinds of guilt, because she was drinking when she first got pregnant — when she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

It doesn’t help that the baby’s father, Emilio, will remain MIA after getting deported in the finale. “He’s still in Mexico,” Helford confirms. “So Becky doesn’t have that support.”

As we previously reported, The Conners‘ second season will consist of 19 episodes, a dramatic increase from Season 1’s 11-episode haul.

