Inside the Actors Studio Adds Al Pacino — Watch Trailer for Revival on Ovation

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

Fall TV Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Hoo-ah! With Inside the Actors Studio set to return in October, the long-running interview series’ new host, Ovation, has added to its lineup of upcoming interview subjects — as well as released a sometimes emotional trailer for the new season.

TVLine has learned that film vet Al Pacino — who has the Netflix motion picture The Irishman coming down the pike — will be interviewed by fellow E-OT winner Ellen Burstyn during the upcoming season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10/9c.

Pacino and Burstyn, along with Alec Baldwin (one of this season’s other hosts), are co-presidents of the titular Actors Studio. Pacino was last profiled on the series in October 2006.

“As an arts network, Ovation has been the perfect partner for this new version of Inside the Actors Studio,” says Burstyn. “I am thrilled to interview my fellow co-president, the incomparable Al Pacino.”

In September 2018, original Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton announced that he was stepping down from the program after 22 seasons; Ted Danson would be his final guest.

Previously announced talent for the new season include Baldwin and Jane Lynch respectively interviewing Henry Winkler and David Oyelowo, while Kelsey Grammer will Q&A legendary television director James Burrows.

Inside the Actors Studio is currently filming in New York City at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University.