James Lipton Stepping Down as Host of Inside The Actors Studio

James Lipton is is all Q&A’d out. The legendary Inside The Actors Studio frontman is stepping down as host of the venerable interview series, which in Fall 2019 will move from its longtime home at Bravo to Ovation TV. He will be replaced by rotating guest hosts.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside The Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” said Lipton, who created the thespian hangout in 1994. “I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series. I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

In a statement, Charles Segars, CEO, Ovation, said, "Inside The Actors Studio is a series that fits perfectly with Ovation's mission to provide viewers with diverse arts programming, and we're doing it from the heart of New York City." Added Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, at Ovation TV: "Ovation is dedicated to supporting The Actors Studio's commitment to providing the best educational resources for its students. In so doing, we will uphold the high standard set by James Lipton for excellence in producing programming that is multicultural, informational, enlightening and entertaining. We look forward to introducing a whole new generation to the craft of acting through vibrant new hosts and guests that we will begin to announce in the coming months."

Per Ovation, Inside The Actors Studio will continue to be a televised craft seminar for the students of The Actors Studio MFA program at Pace University. Past guests have included Paul Newman, Sally Field, Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Sidney Pollack, Carol Burnett, Jessica Lange, Julia Roberts, Willem Dafoe, Billy Crystal, Shirley MacLaine, Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Jeremy Irons, Barbra Streisand, Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino, George Clooney and Angelina Jolie.

Bravo, meanwhile, said in its own statement that Inside the Actors Studio “will always be a part our family. We’ve had a legendary run with Jim and we’ve all enjoyed his unique interview style, comprehensive research, intimate conversations and his impact on pop culture. With Jim at the helm, the series became a must stop for A-List Hollywood and creative talent. Now that there will be a new host, we felt it was time to close this chapter and pass the baton.”