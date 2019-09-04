Dynasty Season 3: Daniella Alonso Debuts as New Cristal — First Look

Proving that Alexis isn’t the only Dynasty character with face-swapping capabilities, Cristal is returning for Season 3 with a new look of her own, as seen in this exclusive photo from the CW drama’s premiere (Oct. 11, 9/8c).

As TVLine exclusively reported back in July, Ana Brenda Contreras will not return to the role of Cristal Jennings in Season 3. Instead, the character will be played by Daniella Alonso (Animal Kingdom, Revolution) moving forward, and new showrunner Josh Reims promises a “seamless transition.”

Though little is changing about the character, he says she’s being written “a little more real and a little less scary, which is how we were writing Cristal last year. And Daniella is having a lot of fun. She got along with the cast immediately. She felt like she fit right away. Of course, we didn’t want Ana Brenda to leave, but that’s the situation.”

As for whether Cristal’s new look will be addressed directly, Reims admits, “I had to stop myself. I put in at least three jokes that sort of referenced the third time being the charm. Eventually, I was like, ‘I cannot write a joke for every scene she’s in. It’s out of control now.'”

For more scoop on Dynasty's impending premiere,