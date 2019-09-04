TVLine Items: NBC's Downton Special, It's Always Sunny Trailer and More

NBC is checking in on the big screen-bound Crawleys with the one-hour special Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event, airing Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c.

The program — hosted by World of Dance judge Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England — will feature interviews with the cast, as well as celebrity fans talking about their love of the series.

The Downton Abbey movie will be released in theaters the following day, Sept. 20.

* Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Raising Hope) has joined HBO Max’s dramedy pilot Generation, about “a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community,” per the official synopsis. Plimpton will play “a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange County mother whose core convictions clash with the values of her children’s generation.”

* Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger) will star in the Freeform holiday movie Turkey Drop, premiering during the network’s Kick Off to Christmas. The flick is about a university freshman (Holt) who returns home for Thanksgiving break and suspects she’s about to get turkey dropped — dumped by her high school sweetheart — during the visit. While trying to proving she’s not the same play-it-safe girl she was, she discovers what she truly wants out of life.

* Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) will star opposite Liam Hemsworth in an untitled action-thriller series for the forthcoming short-form content service Quibi, our sister site Variety reports.

* FXX has released a trailer for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 14, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 25:

