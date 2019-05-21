Downton Abbey: The Crawleys Welcome Royal Visitors in Full Movie Trailer

The men and women of Downton Abbey are about to host their biggest soirée yet — and they’ve got some very important guests to impress.

Focus Features has released a full trailer for the period drama’s follow-up film, in which the Crawleys must prepare for a visit from the king and queen. Understandably, they’re freaking out a bit — as much as these Brits can, at least. (Lady Mary seems particularly overwhelmed by all of the preparations, prompting her to track down Mr. Carson for assistance.)

The movie, which takes place in 1927, will also find members of the Crawley family debating whether to leave Downton Abbey for good — though that’s not a decision that anyone is taking lightly.

The trailer features a number of familiar faces, including original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Matthew Goode, Joanne Froggatt, Jim Carter and Maggie Smith. Series creator Julian Fellowes penned the movie’s script, and Michael Engler — who helmed the show’s two-hour series finale back in 2015 — served as director.

The Downton Abbey film will hit North American theaters on Friday, Sept. 20, one week after its international release on Friday, Sept. 13.

Press PLAY above to watch the full trailer, then drop a comment with your reactions!