TVLine Items: Voice Slumber Party, Empire Promotes 4 Actors and More

Get out your jammies for a Voice sleepover!

In a new promo for Season 17, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani don’t want their night to end… so they keep the fun going with a slumber party. All the classic activities are represented in the cute teaser: pillow fighting, nail painting, a “scary” movie and even a bedtime story from host Carson Daly.

The Voice Season 17 — the first without original coach Adam Levine — premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

* Empire has promoted Katlynn Simone (aka singer Treasure), Meta Golding (Andre’s love interest Teri), Wood Harris (money launderer Damon) and Mario (R&B singer Devon) to series regulars for the sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fargo has tapped Glynn Turman (Mr. Mercedes, House of Lies) to recur during Season 4 as Doctor Senator, per Deadline.

* Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea and Adam Carolla have joined the dissing dais for the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, airing Sunday, Sept. 15.

* Netflix’s New York Comic Con lineup includes panels for Lost in Space Season 2 (premiering “later this year”), Big Mouth and a world premiere screening of the post-apocalyptic high school dramedy Daybreak (starring Supernatural‘s Colin Ford, The Lodge‘s Sophie Simnett, Booksmart‘s Austin Crute and Matthew Broderick).

* Netflix has released a sneak peek from The Chef Show Vol. 2, featuring special guest Seth Rogen. All six episodes drop on Friday, Sept. 13:

