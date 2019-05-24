Adam Levine Addresses His Voice Exit: 'For Me, It Was Time to Move On'

RELATED STORIES Adam Levine Quits The Voice

Adam Levine Quits The Voice The Voice Needs to Give Adam Levine a Season (or Two) Off — Here's Why

Just hours after Carson Daly revealed that Adam Levine would depart The Voice after 16 seasons, the Maroon 5 frontman has opened up about his exit.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Levine reflected on the “surreal experience” of coaching The Voice for the last eight years, offering thanks to the show’s fans, producers, fellow coaches and host Carson Daly. (Even Blake Shelton gets a heartfelt shout-out!)

“[The Voice] went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up,” Levine wrote. “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “To all of the loyal Voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Levine’s exit was first announced on Friday’s Today broadcast. “After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Daly said. “Adam was one of the original coaches who launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years… He’ll always be a cherished member of the Voice family… and we wish him nothing but the best.”

When The Voice returns this fall, Levine will be replaced by Gwen Stefani, who served as a coach during Seasons 7, 9 and 12. She’ll be joined by previously announced returning coaches Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Just two days ago, TVLine published a Voice op-ed, which suggested that the NBC reality show needed to give Levine a season (or two) off. In a corresponding poll, nearly 60 percent agreed they had had their fill of Levine, while 27 percent worry the show won’t be the same without him.

Read Levine’s full post below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on his departure.