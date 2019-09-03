Masked Singer Season 2: Can You Guess Thingamajig and Butterfly's Identities From These Performance Clips?

RELATED STORIES Fox's Friday Night SmackDown Promo: Regular People (Plus Snoop Dogg!) Make Like WWE Superstars

Fox's Friday Night SmackDown Promo: Regular People (Plus Snoop Dogg!) Make Like WWE Superstars Here's How Empire Will Explain Jamal's Absence in Final Season

We don’t know who Thingamajig is. We don’t know what Thingamajig is. But we do know this: The Masked Singer Season 2 contestant has the voice of an angel descended to Earth.

In the first extended performance footage from the competition’s upcoming season, the bespectacled, green and fuzzy creature (alien? dust bunny?) croons Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” so sweetly that it brings the judges to their feet and Nicole Scherzinger to tears. And even though the zany talent contest doesn’t return to Fox until the two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8/7c), we want to know now: Based on the few seconds of footage, who’s your best guess for the crooner in the Thingamajig costume? (For the record: Our very early hunch is Whose Line Is It Anyway alum Wayne Brady.)

Before you answer, though, also make sure to check out the snippet of Butterfly’s rendition of “Bang Bang,” which starts at about the :18 mark. Because we want to know which celebrity you think is singing her antennae off in that performance, too.

Also note: Ahead of the season premiere, Fox will air a two-hour Masked Singer sneak peek special Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c. The special also will be simulcast on Twitter.

Press PLAY on the video above to get your first real glimpse of The Masked Singers in action, then hit the comments with your predictions about who’s underneath the Thingamajig and Butterfly masks!