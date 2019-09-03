Legacies Season 2 Photos: Are Landon and Josie Getting Chummy?

It seems that in Hope’s absence, her boyfriend Landon and classmate Josie have formed a bond on Legacies. In these new photos from Season 2, the pair are seen enjoying a game of chess over milkshakes as well as a little musical interlude in the grass.

As viewers will recall, Hope sacrificed herself in the Season 1 finale by jumping into Malivore, and thus, erasing herself from everyone’s memory. The twist allows for “a little bit of freedom to explore different situations and dynamics now, because it’s justified,” star Danielle Rose Russell told TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con. “Last year, certain things wouldn’t have been justified, but now we get to experiment a little bit — until Hope is remembered and all hell breaks loose.”

Elsewhere in the pics, a bearded Alaric joins the conversation; Josie and Lizzie have a sisterly chat; and Lizzie and MG share a moment.

Among the newcomers headed to Mystic Falls next season are Bianca Kajlich (Rules of Engagement) as Sheriff Mac, Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) and Bianca Santos (The Fosters) as Sheriff Mac’s children, Thomas Doherty (Descendants) as brooding vampire Sebastian, and Alexis Denisof (Angel) as British sorcerer Professor Vardemus.

Legacies Season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on The CW, following the final season debut of Supernatural.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts on all the Hope-less action!