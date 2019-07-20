Legacies Cast Previews Hope's New Admirers, Lizzie vs. Josie and More in Season 2 — Watch Interview

RELATED STORIES Legacies Adds Descendants Star as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest in Season 2

The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted doesn’t reopen its doors until Thursday, Oct. 10 (9/8c), but following the Legacies cast’s visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from Season 2.

Prior to the show’s panel, which was hosted by Candice King (aka Caroline Forbes), the stars of Legacies — Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Peyton Alex Smith — got candid about what’s in store for their characters, from new crushes to old grudges:

* As if Hope didn’t already have enough admirers between Landon, Rafael and Josie, executive producer Julie Plec says we’re about to meet a new brother-sister duo — and they both have a crush on her. (“Everyone in Mystic Falls loves Hope for some reason!” Russell says.)

* On the topic of Lizzie and Josie’s impending merge, Kaylee Bryant doesn’t think her character would be victorious — but only because she wouldn’t want to be. “I really don’t think Josie’s in a place where she would fight back,” Bryant says. “She’d let her win.” Jenny Boyd, however, remains convinced that “it would be a close battle,” while Matt Davis prefers to avoid the touchy subject altogether. (“Don’t ask me, I’m just the dad!”)

* “It’s definitely a change of pace to see a world without Hope,” Russell says. “It gives these guys a little bit of freedom to explore different situations and dynamics now, because it’s justified. Last year, certain things wouldn’t have been justified, but now we get to experiment a little bit — until Hope is remembered and all hell breaks loose.”

* Though we’ll see Kaleb early into Season 2, don’t count on seeing Penelope anytime soon. Plec confirms that Josie, reluctantly, has to move on… at least for a bit.

There's a lot more scoop in our interview with the cast, so hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. What are you hoping from Legacies' second season?