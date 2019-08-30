Legends of Tomorrow: Terry Chen to Play 1990s-Roaming Genghis Khan in Caity Lotz's Directing Debut

Genre-TV vet Terry Chen will engage in some “Mortal Khanbat” via a plum guest-starring role on The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the alum of such series as Continuum, The Expanse and Jessica Jones will play the infamous Genghis Khan in the fifth episode of Season 5, which is currently filming and marks series lead Caity Lotz’s directorial debut.

The episode — which is titled, yes, “Mortal Khanbat” — presents Khan as a cool-tempered but ruthless Mongolian ruler, who finds himself alone in 1990s Hong Kong. But he adapts quickly and uses his mastery of military strategy to pursue his single greatest ambition: conquering the globe.

As teased at the very end of Legends Season 4, Astra (played by new series regular Olivia Swann) has gotten her mitts on the souls of some real-life, Hell-bound deplorables, whom she will apparently unleash and scatter throughout time. The Legends EPs explained in our Comic-Con Q&A video below that the trick in serving up “Encores,” as these resurrected real-life baddies have been dubbed, “is to come up with a fun horrible person.”

Chen’s previous TV credits also include Van Helsing, UnREAL and House of Cards.

Legends returns with Season 5 in early 2020.