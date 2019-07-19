TVLine Items: Mayans M.C. Trailer, Legends' Caity Lotz Directs and More

Answers are coming for Mayans M.C.‘s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

In a new trailer for Season 2 (which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3), the recruit announces that he knows who killed his mom, a mystery that has plagued him since the FX drama’s debut.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* A Million Little Things‘ Chance Hurstfield has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, as Danny Dixon.

* Legends of Tomorrow frontwoman Caity Lotz will make her directorial debut with the fifth episode of Season 5 (premiering at midseason).

* Netflix has acquired the U.S. VOD rights to the Eurovision Song Contest for 2019 and 2020, our sister site Deadline reports. This year’s three May telecasts will be available Monday, July 22.

* Christine Lahti (The Blacklist, Jack & Bobby) has joined the cast of CBS’ new fall drama Evil, replacing Deirdre O’Connell (The Path).

* Netflix has ordered additional episodes of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi’s The Chef Show, per The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer has also picked up the food program Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, in which Ugly Delicious star David Chang and a different celebrity guest explore a city’s culture and cuisine over three square meals.

* The TBS comedy game show The Misery Index will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10/9c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?