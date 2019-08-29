Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Miniseries?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie?

The big question looming over this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Can Patricia Arquette pull off a double win?

The Oscar winner is nominated here for her work as manipulative mom Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu’s true-crime saga The Act, and she’s also in the running for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, so there’s a chance she could head home on Emmy night holding a trophy in each hand. But not so fast: Five other contenders will be looking to play spoiler as well.

Netflix’s fiery Central Park Five retelling When They See Us claimed a pair of nods: Vera Farmiga — who was previously nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 2013 for Bates Motel — as prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer, and first-time nominee Marsha Stephanie Blake as Antron McCray’s mom Linda. Two Oscar nominees are in the mix for HBO miniseries, too: Patricia Clarkson for Sharp Objects, and Emily Watson for Chernobyl. Plus, Margaret Qualley, who’s currently stealing scenes as a Manson girl in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nabbed a nomination as Fosse/Verdon‘s Ann Reinking.

So is Arquette the best of the bunch, or does one of the other nominees deserve to go home a winner? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)