Tell Me a Story Taps Garcelle Beauvais to Play Wicked Stepmother in Season 2

Garcelle Beauvais is breaking bad for Tell Me a Story: The TV veteran is joining Season 2 of the CBS All Access fairy-tale drama to play a wicked stepmother, according to our sister site Deadline.

The second season of the Kevin Williamson-led series will center on a trio of fairy-tale princesses from the classic tales Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Beauvais will recur as hard-charging businesswoman Veronica Garland, who marries a widower and wastes no time in pushing aside his Cinderella-esque daughter, played by Revenge alum Ashley Madekwe.

Tell Me a Story is also bringing back Paul Wesley for a key role in Season 2, along with new cast additions Carrie-Ann Moss and Matt Lauria. Season 2 is slated to hit CBS All Access later this year.

Beauvais first made her name on the small screen alongside Jamie Foxx on the comedian’s self-titled WB sitcom, and moved on to play ADA Valerie Heywood on ABC’s Emmy-winning drama NYPD Blue. More recently, the actress appeared on Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren and Syfy’s The Magicians, along with roles on Chicago Med, Grimm and Franklin & Bash.

Are you looking forward to more bedtime tales from Tell Me a Story? Drop your early Season 2 thoughts in a comment below.