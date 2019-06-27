Tell Me a Story Season 2: Matt Lauria Among 3 Joining CBS All Access Thriller

Tell Me a Story is mixing in some new blood with the old: Matt Lauria (Kingdom, Friday Night Lights) is set to join franchise vet Paul Wesley as a series regular in the CBS All Access anthology thriller’s upcoming second season, TVLine has learned exclusively. Additionally, Eka Darville (Jessica Jones) and Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) have boarded Story Season 2 as regulars.

The Kevin Williamson-created Story puts creepy spins on the world’s most beloved fairy tales. The series’ inaugural season darkly reimagined Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigsand Hansel and Gretel. Season 2 will put fresh twists on the princess-themed tales Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

Lauria — who will next be seen in Apple’s forthcoming comedy series Dickinson — will play Jackson, the black sheep of a family who is torn between his demons and the desire to be a better man. He meets his match in a mysterious woman who pulls him into a sinister web of deceit and murder.

Darville will take on the role of the stoic and honorable Beau, whose adherence to a moral code has recently blown up both his personal and professional life. As he struggles to navigate his new reality, he’ll discover that the line between what’s right and what’s necessary, between duty and desire, is never easy to navigate.

Madekwe, meanwhile, will play the Cinderella-esque Simone who, upon returning home after her father’s untimely death, is forced to come face-to-face with the life she purposefully left behind. Driven by regret and anger, Simone will put her own life in danger to uncover her family’s dark secrets.

Tell Me a Story Season 2 is slated to bow later this year on CBS All Access.