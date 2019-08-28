Leslie Jones' SNL Exit: Could a Reboot of Supermarket Sweep Be Her Next Gig?

RELATED STORIES SNL Shocker: Leslie Jones Is Leaving, Kate McKinnon Is Staying

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is already shopping a new TV project: Jones, whose exit from SNL after five years was announced on Tuesday, has signed on to host a potential reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, multiple outlets — including ABC, NBC, Fox and Netflix — have expressed interest in the project (which has been in development since Oct. 2017).

The OG Supermarket Sweep aired on ABC in the mid ’60s. It was later revived on Lifetime from 1990 to 1995 and PAX (now Ion Television) from 2000 to 2003. Though the rules differed with each incarnation, the general premise of Supermarket Sweep involved contestants running through a fake grocery store and performing various tasks — from guessing retail prices to loading their carts with as many (expensive) items as possible.

Jones opted to exit SNL to focus on other opportunities (like Supermarket Sweep and her forthcoming Netflix standup special). Her previous TV credits include ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, NBC’s The Blacklist, Hulu’s The Awesomes, Comedy Central’s Workaholics, and FX’s The League. Jones also hosted the 2017 BET Awards, and contributed to NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2016 and 2018 Olympic Games in Rio and Pyeongchang, respectively.