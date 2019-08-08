Leslie Jones Headlining Stand-Up Comedy Special for Netflix in 2020

RELATED STORIES The Politician First Look: Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange Engage in Student Body Politicking

Leslie Jones visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday with a big announcement: The Saturday Night Live star will headline her own stand-up comedy special for Netflix, dropping sometime in 2020. The yet-untitled event will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

An SNL staple since 2014, Jones has twice been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, in 2017 and 2018. She’s also an Emmy nominee this year for co-writing the lyrics to “Upper East Side,” a song featured in SNL‘s 44th season.

Jones’ additional TV acting credits include roles on ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, NBC’s The Blacklist, Hulu’s The Awesomes, Comedy Central’s Workaholics, and FX’s The League. Jones also hosted the 2017 BET Awards, and contributed to NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2016 and 2018 Olympic Games in Rio and Pyeongchang, respectively.

On the big screen, Jones has appeared in movies like Sing, Ghostbusters and Trainwreck. She’ll next appear in The Angry Birds Movie 2, voicing the character of Zeta.

Will you be watching Jones’ special? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.