Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie?

Crimes, scandals and nuclear meltdowns: There’s certainly no lack of drama among this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

There’s no lack of awards-show cred, either: Three of the six nominated actors already have an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor sitting in their trophy cases. Sam Rockwell danced his way to a nod as famed choreographer Bob Fosse in the FX biopic Fosse/Verdon, Mahershala Ali earned a nomination for playing Arkansas state detective Wayne Hays in Season 3 of HBO’s True Detective, and Benicio del Toro is in the mix, too, as escaped prison inmate Richard Matt in Showtime’s true-crime thriller Escape at Dannemora.

Jared Harris, who snagged an Emmy nod back in 2012 for his work on Mad Men, is back in the running, thanks to his lead role in HBO’s Chernobyl. Hugh Grant is up for an Emmy for the first time in his long Hollywood career for playing disgraced politician Jeremy Thorpe in Amazon’s A Very English Scandal. The newcomer of the group, though, is Jharrel Jerome, who wowed viewers with his wrenching portrayal of the unjustly imprisoned Korey Wise in Netflix’s When They See Us.

We’ll have to wait and see if one of those Oscar winners can add an Emmy to their career tally — but who should take home the gold in this category? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV's most prestigious honor.