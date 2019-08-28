A Million Little Things EP: Season 2 Will Feature Death of 'Someone You Know'

RELATED STORIES Million Little Things: Jason Ritter Joins Season 2 — What's His Tie to [Spoiler]?

Jon Dixon is going to get some company in the hereafter, according to A Million Little Things creator D.J. Nash.

The show boss tells our sister site Deadline that Season 2 of his ABC drama will include the loss of a character, and that character is “someone you’ve seen.”

Viewers will remember that the series premiere kicked off with the suicide of Ron Livingston’s Jon; much of Season 1 dealt with Jon’s family and friends as they searched for the reason he took his own life.

“Issues we have been dealing with, like depression, suicide, and all the things that happen in life, will continue to affect this group,” Nash previews. “There is a death that happens this season, and we will see how the group rallies to support each other.”

During a set visit Tuesday, TVLine talked to several A Million Little Thing cast members, but most — fearing spoilers — couldn’t say much about which characters might no longer be around by the Season 2 finale. But Christina Moses offered this enigmatic take on how the death will affect Regina, Rome, Gary, Eddie, Katherine, Delilah, Maggie and the kids: “It’s gonna have an effect.”

Make of that what you will.

A Million Little Things returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c. Until then, hit the comments with your predictions on this season’s death!