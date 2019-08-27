Emmys Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

A Broadway legend, a fed-up prison employee, two moms fighting for justice for their sons… the Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie are littered with women who won’t take no for an answer.

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette might have the early edge for her role as the cantankerous Tilly Mitchell in Showtime’s prison-break tale Escape at Dannemora, after winning the Golden Globe back in January. (Don’t forget: She also won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama back in 2005 for the long-running NBC procedural Medium.) But two more Oscar nominees are in the mix, too: Michelle Williams, for playing iconic dancer Gwen Verdon in the FX biopic Fosse/Verdon; and Amy Adams, for playing troubled reporter Camille Preaker in HBO’s Sharp Objects.

Two co-stars from Netflix’s When They See Us nabbed nods, as well: Niecy Nash (who has a pair of previous Emmy nominations to her credit), as mom Delores Wise; and Aunjanue Ellis, earning her first career Emmy nod as mom Sharon Salaam. Rounding out the field is Joey King, up for the first time as well for playing The Act‘s tragic daughter Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Plenty of solid contenders with lots of Hollywood cred… but who deserves to walk off with the Emmy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

