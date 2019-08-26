Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

Real-life drama dominates this year’s Emmy contenders for Outstanding Limited Series, with four of the five nominees turning historical events into gripping TV.

It’s tough to pick a frontrunner among the nominees, actually, because all five have earned widespread critical acclaim. HBO has two miniseries in the running this year: Chernobyl, the chilling chronicle of 1980s Soviet bureaucracy gone horribly wrong, and Sharp Objects — the lone fictional story in the bunch — with Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson bringing Gillian Flynn’s Gothic murder mystery to vivid life.

Also hoping to take home the Emmy: Netflix’s searing retelling of the Central Park Five case, When They See Us; Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, which took a hard look at the infamous 2015 prison break in upstate New York; and FX’s showbiz biopic Fosse/Verdon, with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams starring as the titular duo. If total nominations are any clue, Chernobyl has the slight edge with 19 (versus 17 for Fosse/Verdon and 16 for When They See Us), but really, it’s anybody’s contest.

Forget who will win, though: Which of these five limited series should be the one clutching gold on Emmy night? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

