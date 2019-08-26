Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked (2019): Who Are the Best at Being the Worst?

Entering the 2019-20 TV season, the Arrowverse has thus far unfurled 20 total seasons of superheroic action. But among the shows’ collective rogues gallery, who have been the very best baddies? And which villains were just meh?

Ahead of the latest season premieres for Arrow (on Oct. 15), The Flash (Oct. 15), Supergirl (Oct. 6) and Legends of Tomorrow (midseason), TVLine updated its previous ranking of every Arrowverse Big Bad. We debated exactly where Emiko “Queen,” the Cicadas, Lex Luthor, Neron and other new nemeses should land, but also revisited and shuffled around several of the original adversaries, upon additional consideration.

Did Oliver’s half-sister hit the bull’s-eye or sail wide of the target? Did Agent Liberty’s deplorable agenda help elevate his evilness? Is a certain mustache-twirler still playing Jenga in the cellar? And which of the list’s fresh additions landed in the Top 5?

Review the attached ranking of Every Arrowverse Big Bad (click here for direct access), then share your thoughts on where the new arrivals landed and who, amongst any of the villains, you personally would rank higher or lower. (Before anyone gets ahead of themselves. Black Lightning doesn’t officially join the mix until this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.)

