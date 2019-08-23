Colt Bennett is struggling to keep his family together and his business afloat in the first trailer for The Ranch Part 7.

In the above video, Colt is reunited with Old Man Peterson (played by Ashton Kutcher’s former That ’70s Show co-star Kurtwood Smith). The ailing rancher, who sold Colt and Rooster his property back in Part 4, is there to lend an ear to Colt as he details his current troubles. Those include his separation from Abby and his rocky father-son relationship with Beau.

Meanwhile, cousin Luke (recurring guest star Dax Shepard) elopes with Rooster’s ex-girlfriend Mary and takes with him the money he was going to use to help keep the Bennett Brothers Ranch from going under. He soon returns to Denver, “seeking forgiveness from the only family he’s got,” according the official logline.

In addition, Part 7 will follow Beau as he struggles to adjust to semi-retirement and the complications of aging. He eventually offers to be Colt’s ranch hand, so you just know he’s desperate to get back to work. And if the above trailer is any indication, Colt is going to need all the help he can get if he wants to compete with Lisa Neumann.

Back in June, Netflix announced that The Ranch would end after Part 8, to be released in 2020. At 80 episodes, it will become the streamer’s longest-running multi-camera sitcom to date, surpassing Fuller House (which will end its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be binge-watching The Ranch Part 7 when it drops on Friday, Sept. 13.