Power Season 6: EP, Stars Offer Crucial Intel Ahead of the 'Final Betrayal'

Did Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes survive her accidental shooting? The most influential of Power‘s Powers That Be isn’t saying.

“It could be great, and everyone could live. Everyone. All the characters,” series co-creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp tells TVLine, laughing at the idea that she’d ever give up such a huge spoiler ahead of Sunday’s Season 6 premiere (Starz, 8/7c).

Luckily, in sit-down interviews with TVLine, Kemp and stars Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and La La Anthony were eager to talk about other aspects of the crime drama’s final premiere. Will Tasha decide that enough’s enough? Will certain characters who haven’t been heard from in a while surface, and when will that happen? Will LaKeisha have second thoughts about her promise to stay by Tommy’s side?

And, of course, the show’s eternal query: Will Tommy ever really be able to quit Ghost? Plus, Naughton gives fans a heads-up on the episodes you’re going to want to make sure you’ve got DVR’d.

Click on the gallery above (or go to it directly here) to get the Power flowing, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Is Angela alive? Who do you think might not survive the season? And where the heck is Bailey Markham’s laptop?!