Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy?

HBO’s Hollywood satire Barry clearly has some Emmy voters in its audience: Half of this year’s six nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series hail from the sophomore series.

That includes TV icon Henry Winkler, who took home his first career Emmy last year in this category for his work as pompous acting coach Gene Cousineau. He’s joined this time around by two of his Barry co-stars: veteran actor Stephen Root, who finally nabbed his first-ever Emmy nod as Barry’s hitman handler Fuches; and relative newcomer Anthony Carrigan, who’s nominated for his scene-stealing work as cheery Chechen gangster NoHo Hank.

There are some non-Barry nominees in the mix as well, though. Oscar winner Alan Arkin is up for playing showbiz agent Norman Newlander on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, and Tony Shalhoub earned his second straight nod as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Abe Weissman. Plus, Tony Hale is back for the sixth time for playing Veep‘s endlessly loyal lapdog Gary Walsh, having won the Emmy twice already, in 2013 and 2015.

So does a Barry cast member have the inside track in this race, or does another nominee deserve the prize instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

