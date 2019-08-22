Good Place's William Jackson Harper Boards Amazon's Underground Railroad

RELATED STORIES The Good Place: NBC to Kick Off Final Season With Hour-Long Retrospective

The Good Place may be ending soon (sniff), but William Jackson Harper will still be on your TV: The actor has signed on to play a recurring role in the upcoming Amazon adaptation of The Underground Railroad, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the bestselling Colson Whitehead novel, The Underground Railroad tells the story of young slave Cora, who’s an outcast on her Georgia cotton plantation. When she hears about the Underground Railroad and its promise of freedom, she decides to risk her life and escape. Harper will play Royal, a freeborn black man who meets Cora during her journey.

The adaptation, to be written and directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), earned a series order at Amazon last year. Harper joins a cast that includes Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty), who’ll play a slave catcher named Ridgeway.

Harper is entering his fourth and final season as ethics professor Chidi on NBC’s afterlife comedy The Good Place. (Season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c.) His other recent TV credits include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Breaks, The Blacklist and Person of Interest.

