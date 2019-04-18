TVLine Items: Krypton Season 2 Return, Joel Edgerton's Amazon Gig and More

The adventures of Superman’s grandfather Seg-El will continue this summer: Season 2 of Syfy’s Krypton will premiere on Wednesday, June 12, as revealed in a new trailer.

The upcoming episodes feature “a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future,” per the official description. “General Dru-Zod is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened, however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries — forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.”

* Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty) has joined Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ forthcoming Amazon series The Underground Railroad, playing a slavecatcher named Ridgeway, our sister site Variety reports.

* Queen of the South Season 4 will premiere Thursday, June 6 on USA Network. Watch a teaser:

* The CBS All Access drama Strange Angel will return for Season 2 on Thursday, June 13. Watch a new teaser trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the new animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), Ali Wong (American Housewife) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead). All 10 episodes drop on Friday, May 3.

