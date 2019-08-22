Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Emmy voters clearly couldn’t make up their minds in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, with a whopping eight nominees in the mix this year. And with a bevy of strong contenders like these, who could blame them?

Two former winners are back for another shot at the trophy: Last year’s champ, Alex Borstein, is nominated again for her work as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s pushy manager Susie, and SNL‘s Kate McKinnon — who won in 2016 and 2017 — nabbed her sixth straight nod in this category. Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky also tallied her sixth nomination for the HBO satire’s final season, and Betty Gilpin is back for the second consecutive year as wrestling mom Debbie Eagan on Netflix’s GLOW.

They’re joined by a quartet of category rookies, two of which hail from Amazon’s UK import Fleabag. Oscar winner Olivia Colman looks to add an Emmy to her trophy case thanks to her work as the pretentiously snide Godmother, and Sian Clifford is up as well for playing Fleabag’s eternally uptight sister Claire. Plus, Borstein’s Mrs. Maisel co-star Marin Hinkle earned her first Emmy nod for her work as Midge’s jet-setting mom Rose, and Sarah Goldberg broke through in the sophomore run of HBO’s Barry as frighteningly ambitious actress Sally.

So who deserves to emerge from this crowded field with an Emmy in hand? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

