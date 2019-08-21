The Ranch Gets Part 7 Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES The Ranch to End With Part 8

What does the future hold for Colt and Abby? Fans of The Ranch will find out when the Ashton Kutcher comedy returns for the first half of its fourth and final season (aka Part 7) on Friday, Sept. 13.

When we last left the Iron River Ranch, Abby was devastated that Colt lied to her about the sale of the Bennett Brothers’ herd. She decided that she’d had enough, and told Colt that she thought they should separate.

Colt and Abby’s growing family (and possible separation) weren’t the only changes to come in Part 6. The series introduced new recurring cast member Dax Shepard, who came on board as Beau’s previously unknown nephew Luke Matthews, a former soldier who suffers from PTSD and addiction. He eventually got involved with Rooster’s ex-girlfriend Mary and asked her to accompany him to California. Meanwhile, Beau invited Joanne to move in with him after he agreed to make Iron River Ranch an official part of the Neumann’s Hill family.

Part 7 marks the second batch of episodes without embattled former star Danny Masterson, who gave the ongoing series his blessing (?!) after he was let over multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Back in June, Netflix announced that The Ranch would end after Part 8, to be released in 2020. At 80 episodes, it becomes the streamer’s longest-running multi-camera comedy to date, surpassing Fuller House (which will end its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

Are you looking forward to returning to The Ranch this summer?