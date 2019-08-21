DWTS Season 28: James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and Christie Brinkley Among Cast

James Van Der Beek will compete against a disgraced White House press secretary and a world-famous supermodel when Dancing With the Stars returns this fall.

Good Morning America on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Season 28, which in addition to The Beek includes Sean Spicer and Christie Brinkley. Additional participants include The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Office‘s Kate Flannery and Kenan & Kel‘s Kel Mitchell.

Also competing are The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke and American Idol Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina. Rounding out the cast are former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis and two-time NBA champ Lamar Odom.

Peta Murgatroyd (who last competed during Season 25) and franchise newbies Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are among this fall’s pro dancers, whose celeb pairings will not be revealed ahead of the premiere. Rounding out the pros are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

DWTS Season 28 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 16, at 8/7c on ABC. In the meantime, peruse the attached gallery (you can click here for direct access), then hit the comments your thoughts on the new cast.