TVLine Items: Big Mouth Return Date, Titans Casts Doctor Light and More

The Hormone Monster will continue to terrorize the students of Bridgeton Middle School this fall.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that Season 3 of Big Mouth will arrive on Friday, Oct. 4. In addition, the streamer has released a rather filthy poster for the new episodes with the tagline, “Equal parts shock and aww” (see below).

Last month, Netflix renewed Big Mouth for three additional seasons (the show’s fourth, fifth and sixth). The Nick Kroll-EP’d animated comedy was previously named one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Mosley (Ozark, Scrubs) will recur on DC Universe’s Titans as Doctor Light, Deadline reports. Season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 6.

* Jeff Meacham has been promoted to series regular as Dre’s co-worker Josh for the upcoming sixth season of black-ish, Deadline reports. The ABC comedy returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30/8:30c.

* Madam CJ Walker, Netflix’s four-part limited series about the black hair care pioneer and mogul, has added Bill Bellamy (Insecure) in the role of Sweetness, a savvy banker who is inspired by Madam Walker’s success and angles for a way to get in good with her — by any means necessary.

* Laura Bell Bundy (Anger Management, Hart of Dixie) will recur on the new NBC comedy Perfect Harmony as Kimmy, a former high school mean girl and rival to Anna Camp’s Ginny, Deadline reports.

* NBC will air A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10/9c, following the two-hour America’s Got Talent finale. The hour-long special comes two days after Singh’s late-night launch (on Monday, Sept. 16 at 1:35 am).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?