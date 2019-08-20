TVLine Items: Riverdale Casts Nemesis, CSI: NY Vet Visits NOLA and More

RELATED STORIES Teen Choice Awards 2019: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

A new season of Riverdale is almost upon us, which means it’s time for yet another shady adult to develop a creepy interest in noted teen Archie Andrews. Juan Riedinger — whose previous small-screen credits include roles on Claws, Good Behavior and Narcos — will recur in Season 4 as Dodger, a new nemesis of Archie’s, our sister site Deadline reports.

As previously reported, Sam Witwer (Supergirl, Once Upon a Time) is also joining Riverdale‘s fourth season, playing Mr. Chipping, a questionable creative writing teacher at Jughead’s new prep school. Additionally, Shannen Doherty — who currently stars on Fox’s BH90210 — will appear in the CW drama’s premiere (Oct. 9, 8/7c) to help pay tribute to the late Luke Perry.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CSI: NY alum Eddie Cahill will guest-star in multiple episodes of CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans in a storyline involving Lasalle’s trouble-courting brother Cade, Parade reports.

* Netflix has ordered Sex/Life, a “steamy, female-focused,” eight-episode dramedy based on B.B. Easton’s 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Deadline reports.

* Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, The Girlfriend Experience) and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) have joined Your Honor, Showtime’s new legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices, shaking up all strata of New Orleans society.

