Riverdale Taps Supergirl's Sam Witwer to Play Jughead's Prep School Teacher

We might actually see some classroom scenes on Riverdale next season: Supergirl alum Sam Witwer is joining the cast of The CW’s teen drama in Season 4 as a new teacher, TVLine has confirmed.

Witwer will play Mr. Chipping, a lecturer at an upper-crust prep school that Jughead attends on scholarship next season. “Handsome, bookish and cool, Mr. Chipping teaches creative writing at a prestigious prep school near Riverdale,” per the network’s official description. “He recruits Jughead for his seminar, and while he’s eminently inspiring to his students, there’s a darkness hidden far beneath the surface.” (Of course there is; this is Riverdale, after all.) We’ll get our first look at Witwer as Mr. Chipping when Season 4 of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c.

A veteran of Smallville and Battlestar Galactica, Witwer recently completed an arc on Season 4 of The CW’s Supergirl as baddie Ben Lockwood, aka Agent Liberty. (Lockwood was eventually locked up for his crimes after losing a battle with Supergirl.) The actor is also known for playing Mr. Hyde on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and for starring as vampire Aidan on the U.S. adaptation of Being Human, which aired on Syfy from 2011 to 2014.

Comicbook.com first reported the casting news. Do you see Witwer fitting in with the rest of the Riverdale gang? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.