Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Lots of Emmy categories are competitive this year… but in the race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, it actually feels painful to pick just one winner.

First, we have the Emmy Queen herself: Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who’s won a whopping six trophies in this category for playing the ever-cynical Selina Meyer. (She’s actually won every previous year she’s been eligible for Veep, so good luck to everyone else.) But last year’s winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel standout Rachel Brosnahan, is back to defend her crown as well — and they’re both being chased by four very worthy contenders.

Two buzzy critical favorites nabbed nominations for their leading ladies: Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned her first acting nod for playing the title role in Amazon’s Fleabag, and Natasha Lyonne broke through as well for the freshman season of Netflix’s Russian Doll. Rounding out the category are a pair of familiar faces: Catherine O’Hara (who took home an Emmy for her SCTV writing back in 1982!) is in the mix as Schitt’s Creek‘s loopy matriarch Moira Rose, and Christina Applegate (who earned two nods in this category last decade for ABC’s Samantha Who?) is back as grieving widow Jen in Netflix’s black comedy Dead to Me.

How can we possibly choose a single winner from this formidable lineup? Well, that’s your job: Vote for your favorite in the poll below — remember: you can only pick one — then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV's most prestigious honor.