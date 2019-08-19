Arrow's Final Season: [Spoiler] Is the Latest Familiar Face to Return

One of the characters you most hoped to see return for Arrow‘s eighth and final season has in fact already been back on set.

Appearing at Fan Expo Boston 2019 on Saturday, Arrow star Stephen Amell shared an anecdote about John Barrowman before letting slip that his former castmate is returning during the CW series’ 10-episode swan song. Afterward, with the cat out of the bag, Barrowman shared a photo of his chair on set, via Instagram (below)

Malcolm Merlyn of course quite memorably, and heroically, died in Arrow‘s Season 5 finale, when he took daughter Thea’s place atop a Lian Yu land mine just moments before it went boom. Since then, Barrowman has made one cameo on the series, playing of all things a cop in the 2018 “Elseworlds” crossover. So it’s anyone’s guess in what capacity/as whom he will resurface.

Arrow co-showrunner Beth Schwartz told TVLine that, heading into this compact farewell run, “Just as much as our fans want to see [favorites return], as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

Previously revealed final-season encores include (but are by no means limited to!) Colin Donnell, Susanna Thompson and Josh Segarra.