Arrow's Final Season: These Are the Characters You Hope to See Again — But Which Encores Are Most Likely?

Some of the most special people from Oliver Queen’s crazy life are among the characters TVLine readers most hope to see again during Arrow‘s eighth and final, 10-episode season.

In a recent TVLine poll, we invited you to choose any three of 11 comeback options, plus the opportunity to write in “Other” characters. The proposed returnees ran the gamut from loved ones to infamous foes, from those who are handily alive to dead folk that, well, would prove trickier to bring back.

The poll stemmed from our sharing of quotes from Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz, who acknowledged the opportunity for some farewell-season encores. “That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” she said. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love.”

And if everything goes according to the EP’s ambitious plan, “I think every episode is just going to be humongous,” Schwartz offered. “We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

Check out the attached gallery (click here for direct access) to see how the 11 ballot options ranked, along with the Top 4 write-in vote recipients — plus, our thoughts on which returns would be easiest/most logical to make happen. And then? We just wait until the San Diego Comic-Con later this month to maybe/possibly (Hi, Beth!) get a half of a half of a whiff of intel on who will be back for the final season (premiering Tuesday, Oct. 15, where it will lead out of The Flash).

