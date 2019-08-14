9-1-1 Season 3 Trailer: L.A. Runs for Cover as a Tidal Wave Hits the Beach

RELATED STORIES Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More 9-1-1 EP Tackles Those Romantic Finale Twists, Teases Buck's Season 3 'Crisis'

It just wouldn’t be a 9-1-1 season premiere without a cataclysmic natural disaster hitting Los Angeles, now would it?

After Season 2 kicked off with a devastating earthquake, a new trailer for Season 3 of Fox’s first-responders procedural — which you can watch above — sees a massive tidal wave rushing towards a beach full of unsuspecting Angelenos. That includes Buck, who’s enjoying some carnival games on the Santa Monica pier when the wave starts making its way towards shore. As alarms sound and chaos ensues, Buck screams, “Get off the beach!” while sprinting to safety. (The moody cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” is a nice touch, too.)

“An emergency is the absence of choice,” Athena calmly reminds us in voiceover as beachgoers run for their lives while a wave of water that’s several stories high bears down on the shoreline. Buck takes shelter inside a carnival game booth and calls out for Bobby — who gazes up at the wave with quiet awe.

Will Buck make it out there alive? We’ll find out when 9-1-1 returns for Season 3 on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c. Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at the soaking wet premiere, and then hit the comments with your early predictions.