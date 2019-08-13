Anna Kendrick's HBO Max Rom-Com Love Life Adds Scoot McNairy, 3 Others

Anna Kendrick’s Love Life is getting more interesting: Halt and Catch Fire alum Scoot McNairy leads a fresh crop of cast additions to the HBO Max rom-com anthology, TVLine has learned.

The series follows a different person’s search for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their romantic relationships. Kendrick stars in the inaugural season as Darby; McNairy (also seen recently on True Detective and Fargo) will recur as Bradley, the owner of a museum tour company Darby works for. “With his stunning fiancée and successful business, he seems to have it all,” according to the official description. “But Bradley has a roving eye, and his sights are set on Darby.”

Also joining the Love Life cast, as series regulars:

* Zoe Chao (Facebook Watch’s Strangers), as Darby’s best friend Sara. “Sweet and big hearted, Sara nonetheless exhibits bad judgment and somewhat lacks a moral compass.”

* Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers), as Darby’s roommate Mallory, who “has a dry, biting sense of humor, and while her bluntness can sometimes be abrasive, she is able to deliver the hard truths that Darby sometimes needs to hear.”

* Peter Vack (The Bold Type), as Politico staffer Jim, whose grounded personality helps to rein in his wild-child girlfriend Sara. “It is the yin-yang synergy of their relationship that serves as Darby’s model for the love she thinks she’s seeking. But Jim and Sara’s relationship can run very hot and cold, and some relationships aren’t made to last forever.”

