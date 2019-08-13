Piper Perabo Joins Cast of Showtime's Penny Dreadful 'Sequel' City of Angels

RELATED STORIES Adam Rodriguez, Shadowhunters Star and More Join Penny Dreadful 'Sequel'

Piper Perabo has a Dreadful new TV role lined up: The Covert Affairs veteran has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming Penny Dreadful offshoot City of Angels.

The “sequel” series — first announced last November — will be set in 1938 Los Angeles, with Fear the Walking Dead alum Daniel Zovatto starring as a detective investigating a grisly murder. Perabo will recur as Linda Craft, wife of Dr. Peter Craft (played by Penny Dreadful‘s Rory Kinnear), who is “disappointed with her husband and bored with her constrained suburban life,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Perabo joins a star-studded cast: Along with Zovatto and Kinnear, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will also feature Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer, Halt and Catch Fire‘s Kerry Bishé and Nathan Lane. Production on the series is set to begin later this month.

Best known for playing CIA agent Annie Walker on USA Network’s Covert Affairs — a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2010 — Perabo has also had recent roles on Netflix’s Idris Elba-led sitcom Turn Up Charlie, ABC’s short-lived drama Notorious and NBC’s Go On.

Penny Dreadful fans: Is this casting news scaring up some excitement in you for City of Angels? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.