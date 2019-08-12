TVLine Items: Martha Plimpton Is Flack Mom, De Niro Roasts Baldwin and More

Emmy winner Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Raising Hope) will guest-star on the Pop TV dramedy Flack as the deceased mother of Anna Paquin’s PR exec character.

Plimpton’s Clara committed suicide, which left a lasting emotional impact on her daughter Robyn.

Set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations, Flack was renewed earlier this month for a second season. Joining the cast are Paquin’s The Piano co-star Sam Neill, as well as Hawaii Five-0 alum Daniel Dae Kim.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The dais for the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will feature Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Chris Redd and Jeff Ross, alongside Roast Master Sean Hayes. The event will tape at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 7 and premiere Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10/9c.

* NBC will air the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 pm.

* The Flintstones will join the MeTV line-up on Monday, Sept. 30 — 59 years to the day the ‘toon first premiered — and air back-to-back episodes weekdays at 6 pm.

* The line-up for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival (Sept. 12-15) includes world premiere screenings of the Transparent series finale, plus the first episodes of Epix’s Godfather of Harlem, BET+’s First Wives Club, The CW’s Katy Keene, Starz’s Leavenworth and AMC’s Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, each followed by cast and or producer Q&As. There will also be a 25th anniversary screening of two Friends episodes, followed by a Q&A with EPs Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright. For tickets, visit TribecaFilm.com/TVFestival.

* Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst) will star opposite Darren Criss in Quibi’s musical comedy series Royalties, about a ragtag songwriting duo, our sister site Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?