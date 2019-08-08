Ratings: BH90210 Opens Strong Amid 'Loved It!'/'What Was That?' Reactions

RELATED STORIES BH90210 Honors Luke Perry in Premiere (Plus, Grade Fox's Super Meta Reboot!)

BH90210 Honors Luke Perry in Premiere (Plus, Grade Fox's Super Meta Reboot!) Paradise Hotel Cancelled at Fox

Fox’s BH90210 showed a good amount of zip with its premiere numbers.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 not-a-reboot “reboot” debuted on Wednesday to 3.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating (per fast nationals), dominating the night in the latter measure.

That marks Fox’s best Wednesday numbers of the summer by far, easily besting the 3.14 mil/0.8 posted by MasterChef‘s season opener. And among all of broadcast-TV’s summertime fare, at first glance it appears that only episodes of reality staples America’s Got Talent and The Bachelorette have performed better.

BH90210 marks this summer’s No. 1-rated series launch, and also gave Fox its highest rated out-of-season telecast in nearly three years (since an early September 2016 episode of MasterChef).

TVLine readers gave BH90210 an average grade of “B-,” with online sentiment largely falling into either “God so help me, I loved that odd bird” or “WTF was that?!” buckets.

Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (3.4 mil/0.9) hit and tied season highs.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Press Your Luck finale (3.6 mil/0.6), Card Sharks (2.9 mil/0.5) and Match Game (2.9 mil/0.5) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | The already renewed Love Island‘s Season 1 finale (2.6 mil/0.5) and Big Brother (3.9 mil/1.1) were both steady week-to-week.

NBC | The InBetween (2.6 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo while eyeing its best audience since June 19.

THE CW | Bulletproof debuted to 803,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Hypnotize Me cluck-cluck-cluck…. Sorry, I don’t know what happened there. It opened with 564K and a 0.1.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.