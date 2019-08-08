Ratings: BH90210 Opens Strong Amid 'Loved It!'/'What Was That?' Reactions

Fox’s BH90210 showed a good amount of zip with its premiere numbers.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 not-a-reboot “reboot” debuted on Wednesday to 3.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating (per fast nationals), dominating the night in the latter measure.
That marks Fox’s best Wednesday numbers of the summer by far, easily besting the 3.14 mil/0.8 posted by MasterChef‘s season opener. And among all of broadcast-TV’s summertime fare, at first glance it appears that only episodes of reality staples America’s Got Talent and The Bachelorette have performed better.
BH90210 marks this summer’s No. 1-rated series launch, and also gave Fox its highest rated out-of-season telecast in nearly three years (since an early September 2016 episode of MasterChef).
TVLine readers gave BH90210 an average grade of “B-,” with online sentiment largely falling into either “God so help me, I loved that odd bird” or “WTF was that?!” buckets.
Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (3.4 mil/0.9) hit and tied season highs.
Elsewhere:
ABC | The Press Your Luck finale (3.6 mil/0.6), Card Sharks (2.9 mil/0.5) and Match Game (2.9 mil/0.5) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
CBS | The already renewed Love Island‘s Season 1 finale (2.6 mil/0.5) and Big Brother (3.9 mil/1.1) were both steady week-to-week.
NBC | The InBetween (2.6 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo while eyeing its best audience since June 19.
THE CW | Bulletproof debuted to 803,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Hypnotize Me cluck-cluck-cluck…. Sorry, I don’t know what happened there. It opened with 564K and a 0.1.
