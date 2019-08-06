Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle to Cost $12.99/Month — But There's a Catch

The upcoming launch of the Disney+ streaming service just got a bit sweeter sounding, with the disclosure of a price point for a package that adds in Hulu as well as ESPN+.

When Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (for U.S. subscribers; and then rolled out to the rest of the world over two years), the new service’s ad-free content will cost $6.99/month (or $69.99/year).

But Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during a Tuesday earnings call that a bundle that combines the well-stocked Disney+ with Hulu’s ad-supported basic service ($5.99/month) as well as ESPN+ ($4.99/month) will total just $12.99/month.

The “catch” is that, as noted above, you get “Hulu with ads,” and there are no plans to offer a bundle with the ad-free version of Hulu.

Disney+ will launch with about 7,500 episodes of television, including The Mandalorian, an original live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau; 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel content; every The Simpsons episode ever; and more than 250 hours of content from Nat Geo.

A slate of original Marvel series will start rolling in fall of 2020, beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Get details on the other Marvel release dates.)

On the movie front, Disney+ will launch with more than 300 titles, including eight Star Wars pics, four from Marvel, nearly 20 Pixar-produced features/shorts, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, and 70 films from the Disney “vault.”

But is that $12.99 price point attractive enough to make suffering Hulu ad loads worth your while?